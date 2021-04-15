Antiample (XAMP) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,251.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00742214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00089924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.06069360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

