Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $59.96 million and $788,832.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

