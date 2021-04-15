AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $302.25

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.25 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 326.60 ($4.27). AO World shares last traded at GBX 324.20 ($4.24), with a volume of 488,679 shares.

AO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80.

In other news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.