Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 1,828,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,518. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $945.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

