Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,014,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 649,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 119,246 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at $337,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.