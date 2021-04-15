Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARI opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

