Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,564,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 79,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 54,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

