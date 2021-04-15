Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 34,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,880. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

