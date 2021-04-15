AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Tops $62.79 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $62.79 million and $8.34 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

