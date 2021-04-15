Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Apple by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 199,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 222,031 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,074,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

