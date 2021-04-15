Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

