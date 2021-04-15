Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

