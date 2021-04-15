Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

