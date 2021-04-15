Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.54

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.54 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 90,185 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.54. The firm has a market cap of £24.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

