Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Applied UV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $35.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUVI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

