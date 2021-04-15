APR Coin (APR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 89.5% against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $51,550.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00131509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,577,940 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

