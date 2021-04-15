AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

ATR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

