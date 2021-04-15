Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $462.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

