ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.19.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

