ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.19.

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

