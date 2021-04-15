ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 2,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ArcBest by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

