Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

