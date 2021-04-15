ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Billion

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $15.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.08 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $59.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.31 billion to $58.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.