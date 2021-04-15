Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCH opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

