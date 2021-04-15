Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.56. 313,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,041. The company has a market cap of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

