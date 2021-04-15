ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Trading Down 1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:ACTDU)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.18. 3,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 264,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.