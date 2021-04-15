ArdCoin Market Cap Reaches $13.97 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $111,315.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

