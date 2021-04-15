Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Argan has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,084. Argan has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

