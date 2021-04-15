Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Argo Group International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of ARGO opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

