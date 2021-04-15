Argon Trading 36.3% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. Argon has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $1.72 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00271544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00747666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,143.96 or 0.99563909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.00854281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

