Argus Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.60.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $646.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

