Arion (ARION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $122,073.89 and approximately $24.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00271984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.00758528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,051.57 or 0.99727345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.07 or 0.00857387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,803,475 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.