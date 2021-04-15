Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Price Target Raised to C$0.48 at Fundamental Research

Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.45 to C$0.48 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 284.00% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG / OTC: AGAUF) Targeting Production in Q4-2021” and dated April 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

We are adding to our list of Top Picks



“

TSE AZG traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,295. Arizona Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

About Arizona Gold

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

