Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.06 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00003979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $324.34 million and $7.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,648,170 coins and its circulating supply is 128,527,273 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

