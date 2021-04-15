Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,409 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 46,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHH opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

