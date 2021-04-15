Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.14 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,649,602 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.75 million and a PE ratio of -49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

