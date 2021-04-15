ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. ARMOR has a market cap of $30.27 million and $5.38 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

