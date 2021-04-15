Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.