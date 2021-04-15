Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 230,241 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

