Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Short Interest Up 104.1% in March

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,400 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the March 15th total of 458,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Artius Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth $298,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

