Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 127.7% in March

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARTW opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

