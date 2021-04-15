Asaf Danziger Sells 97,973 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,889. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.53 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

