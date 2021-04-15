Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.03

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $22.44. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 34,731 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.