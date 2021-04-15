Asch (XAS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Asch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Asch has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Asch has a market cap of $2.24 million and $42,681.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

