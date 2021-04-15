Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $261.27

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $261.27 and last traded at $260.87, with a volume of 4831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASHTY. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

