Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

