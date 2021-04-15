Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Assurant worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $87,725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assurant by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $149.50 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

