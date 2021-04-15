Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,018 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

