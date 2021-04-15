Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6.4%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $51.09. 11,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 309,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

