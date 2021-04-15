Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Atheios has a market cap of $74,439.06 and approximately $33.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.28 or 0.03926366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00438037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.03 or 0.01321938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00539807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.30 or 0.00531777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.25 or 0.00390127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,903,012 coins and its circulating supply is 39,497,785 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

